The ladies in Hustlers were conning rich men out of their cash, but in real life, ring leader Jennifer Lopez didn't get a cent for her role. The multi-hyphenated entertainer portrayed stripper Ramona in the crime drama based on a New York Magazine article, and also acted as a producer for the film. It was assumed that Lopez would have raked in the big bucks taking on multiple roles in Hustlers' production, but she shared with GQ that wasn't the case.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers," Lopez said. "I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block—I do what I love." She added, "This is our movie where we run sh*t. They know it's all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned."

Even so, we all know Lopez didn't walk away penniless from Hustlers. The Super Bowl Halftime show star has also been taking some hits on social media after it was announced that she'll be sharing the stage with Shakira. Even with the opposition, Lopez wants people to know that she'll forever be J. Lo.