Jennifer Lopez says reports that she is upset with Ben Affleck for his recent comments regarding Jennifer Garner are false. Affleck had blamed his struggles with alcoholism on his past relationship with Garner saying that “part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez said in a statement provided to People. “It is not how I feel.”

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person," she added.

Affleck's controversial comments were taken from a broader interview on The Howard Stern Show, from Tuesday, Dec. 14.



Affleck later clarified during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying that he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

“I know people do this, and I get it,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Me, I’m happy to be sad Batman, I’m happy to be Dunkin Donuts and the memes, I understand you have to get married to Jimmy Kimmel sometimes. But really, like, if it’s about my kids I gotta just draw a line and be really clear, that’s not true.”

