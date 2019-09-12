We've known forever that Jennifer Lopez can dance and she's proved it time and time over in all of her music videos and stage performances. The 50-year-old took her skills to another level in her soon to be released film Hustlers when she learned how to bust out moves on the stripper pole but if that wasn't enough to prove her techniques, then the recent video of her music video dance knowledge will secure her as a top dancer.

The "Dinero" singer was a recent host on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and together the duo showed off their dancing moves to some of the most classic tunes in the vault. From "Waterfalls," the Macarena, "Here It Goes Again," "Bye Bye Bye," "Single Ladies" and so much more, Jimmy and Jennifer prove to be the ultimate dancing duo.

During her visit, Jennifer admitted that she didn't know how to pole dance before her Hustlers film and had to hit up Cardi B for advice. "I remember I called Cardi, Cardi's in the movie as well—Cardi B—and I was like 'You have to be in this movie, you know this world, you could teach us,'" she said. "I was like, 'I'm learning how to pole dance. This is really hard!' She goes, 'Oh yeah, it took me years years to master but now I’m great at it!' I was like, 'Well, then you have to be in the movie!'"