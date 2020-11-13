A sigh of relief has been breathed by Jennifer Lopez and her legal team after they scored a major victory. Back in January, a woman named Samantha Barbash made a legal claim that Lopez's strip club-centered film Hustlers was inspired by her life. The former adult entertainer stated that she should receive her financial fair share of the film's profits so she sued a slew of people who were listed as John and Jane Does. Barbash also named STX, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Nuyorican Productions, and Pole Sisters LLC in her $40 million lawsuit.

However, Samantha Barbash won't be taking home a judgment because a judge has granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the case. Entertainment Weekly reports that the case has been closed and Lopez's company Nuyorican Productions is off the hook in the controversial court battle. Barbash asked the court to award her $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages, as well as all copies of the film turned over.

Because Hustlers didn't use Barbash's "name, portrait, picture, or voice" in the film didn't specifically steal from her life. Hustlers was based on a 2015 editorial piece by Jessica Pressler about a band of strippers who stole from their high-rolling clientele when they were incapacitated. The film reportedly went on to make nearly $160 million dollars.

