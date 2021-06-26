Jennifer Lopezsplit from her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez back in May of 2021. The split seemed pretty amicable, as the two announced their split in a joint statement. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," wrote the couple.

Shortly thereafter, Lopez was spotted out with Ben Affleck, whom the actress dated for a couple of years in the early 00s. The two have been spending time together in Los Angeles, and J. Lo has been rumored to be looking for schools in the area to potentially move in with the movie star. On Friday night (June 25), the fresh couple had a date night in Beverly Hills, looking completely smitten with all smiles as they departed the restaurant.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Hustler's actress wore her hair in a high ponytail she was seen exiting the Avra restaurant. She rocked a beige overcoat with tan shorts and a white tank underneath, showing off her signature-toned legs. She paired the look with a brown purse to match, and black heels.

Affleck was more casual, rocking a black coat, jeans, and sneaks with a green button-up underneath. Lopez cheesed wide as the pair cuddled in the back seat of their chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce on their way home from the romantic outing.

Ben and J. Lo have been switching between coasts for the last few months after rekindling their romance. Their relationship does seem to be moving pretty fast, but given they were once engaged, they are likely just picking up exactly where they left off.

