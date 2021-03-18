Jose Canseco is somewhere punching the air right now. Last Friday, a rumor spread quickly that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were no longer together, ending their two-year engagement. Just as quickly as it started, the rumor was shut down, following a statement the couple gave to TMZ denying that they had called it quits, although confirming they were "working through some things."

On Sunday, the two also made individual statements regarding the purported break-up. J-Lo took to Instagram to call the rumors "dumb," while Rodriguez told TMZ plainly enough, "I'm not single."

A-Rod also flew to the Dominican Republic on Monday, as we reported, to apparently patch up his relationship with J-Lo, who was there filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. The former baseball player let everyone know where he was when he posted an Instagram story, revealing the scenery.

Now, a few days removed, and the couple have evidently shared a kiss over breakfast. According to an anonymous source speaking with PageSix, “They had a great couple days in the DR. They continue to work through things. That’s the status quo right now. They’re together."

Before the supposed break-up, the source added that J Lo had "recently been very upset on the set" of the movie and "for the last two weeks they have not been together and the last few days they were not good … They’ve been having some crazy issues." One of those issues, being the rumors that A-Rod cheated on J-Lo with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

After spending the pandemic together and with their kids, it seems the recent long-distance has also played a role in the tension between the two.

Does it look like the wedding is back on? Let us know.

[via]