Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March of this year and have made it very clear that there's no rush to run to the alter, as they want to take their time to make their wedding day right. "We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed," JLo previously stated.

It looks as though the special day may be closer than ever since the couple held their engagement party this past weekend. The event looked to be an intimate gathering of Jennifer and Alex's children and close family members and friends.

"So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," ARod captioned an image he posted of the night JLo said was "beautifully elegant."

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again," J-Lo previously penned celebrating her and ARod's two year anniversary. " Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time."