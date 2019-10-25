Many teachers are often overworked and underpaid, so Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez decided to help one Tennessee elementary school. Recently, a teacher named Brooke Goins shared that she'd noticed one of her students would regularly go without meals. The student told her that they didn't have much food at home and didn't eat often, so tearfully, Brooke and other teachers at the school where she worked decided to create a food pantry. Donations from parents and community members began to pour in, but when Jennifer and Alex heard about the story, they wanted to help, as well.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"[The student] asked when the lady that puts food in his backpack was coming. It caught me off guard, because it is our guidance counselor and I wasn’t sure what he needed. I told him I wasn’t sure about this week since it is a short week. He told me he was out of it at home and needed more," Brooke wrote. "Of course I asked what was in the bag that he liked so much. I asked if it was the macaroni bowls or the crackers, he said no. I asked if it was the spaghetti o’s, he laughed and told me no that they didn’t have those. Then it happened... he looked at me and said, 'those little o’s (as he made a small circle with his hand), we don’t have those at my house, but when I do have them they give me a warm belly and help me sleep.' I lost it, I cried in front of 20 little people. No kid should ever be hungry, ever."

Jennifer and Alex are part owners of the food company Tiller & Hatch, and they were so moved by the story that they donated a year's supply of meals to the school. "We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry," the singer wrote in a caption on Instagram. "Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do." Check out a clip from Jennifer's IG below.