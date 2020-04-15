The Coronavirus is delaying all kinds of things, not just limited to festivals and concerts. Many people have had to delay significant life events, such as weddings-- including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The two first got engaged in March of last year, after two days of dating. They were set to wed before the pandemic affected our every move, and thus they've had to change their wedding plans accordingly.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

A new report from US Weekly reveals a few details, including that the wedding was planned to take place in Italy. "It was all planned out and paid for," according to an anonymous source. "They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal."

Lopez herself spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the her nuptials plans last week as well, saying, "Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that." She continued, "It’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out." Indeed.

[via]