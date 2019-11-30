Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are always up to something whether it's Jennifer working on a new film or ARod whipping up another episode of his podcast. The latter and more is just another reason why Jennifer has previously expressed why there's no rush to run down the aisle after they got engaged in March of this year.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, if there's ever a time to unwind, slow down and be present it's Thanksgiving and this year Jennifer and Alex did that with their four children. Jennifer's twins 11-year-old Max and Emme are from the singer's previous marriage to Marc Anthony while Arod's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 are from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

"So grateful today and everyday! Blessings...🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!" Jennifer captioned a string of images of her family day.

In other news about the couple, ARod previously discussed Jennifer's close bond with Kim Kardashian and how it's grown stronger over the years.

“We’ve all known each other for a long time,” he said. “… But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she’s almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer’s mentored her a lot over the years. Now they just go back and forth.”

He added: “They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade-and-a-half, and it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”