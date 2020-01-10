Super Bowl LIV 2020 is now less than one month away and will be taking place in Miami, Florida with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headlining acts for the half time show. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary," Jennifer said of the show.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

While Jennifer took a break from rehearsing her steps, she made her way to another set to film a commercial for the Super Bowl alongside her fiance Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While it's unclear what the focus of the commercial will be, TMZ details how one scene sees JLo running away from a car and in the clip below, you can see Khaled getting in a fight with someone.

“I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together," JLo added of the halftime show.