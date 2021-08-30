While attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez proved that stars really are just like us, wardrobe malfunctions and all. The 52-year-old arrived at the event via water taxi dripping in head to toe D&G, but spectators couldn’t help but notice a not-so-subtle fashion faux pas.

A jewel-encrusted corset and a pair of high-waisted floral pants hugged J-Lo’s curves perfectly, and the outfit was topped with a gorgeous floor length cape and a jewelled crown on top of her head. At first glance, the cape’s pattern appears to be the most eye-catching part, but upon closer inspection of the paparazzi photos, you can see that Lopez forgot to remove the price tag.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Although no one would notice from far away, as the “Jenny from the Block” singer walked along the jetty towards her transportation, a gust of wind revealed the attached tag. Either Lopez simply doesn’t care, as she looks completely unbothered, or she completely missed the small detail during her glam process.

The mother of two completed her look with a glitzy pair of metallic platform sandals and a gold top-handle bag. “That runway show glow. @DolceGabbana @JLOBeauty,” she captioned her Instagram post from the evening.

Other stars who headed to Venice for the big show include Kourtney Kardashian, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Christian Bale, and Doja Cat. J-Lo’s long-ago ex, Diddy, and his three teenage daughters were also in attendance as the young trio made their high fashion runway debut.

Don’t worry J-Lo - wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us.