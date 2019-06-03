Jennifer Lawrence remains one of the buzz-worthy names in the film industry. Yet since 2016, the actress only counts three motion pictures under her belt: mother!, Red Sparrow and now the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. As such, her return as Mystique in the new addition to the X-Men franchise was apparently reliant on specific terms. The actress behind the blue actor only agreed to be apart of the film if there was a guarantee Brian Singer would not be apart of it.

Director Simon Kinberg spoke about the issue wit the Hollywood Reporter: "We presumed the First Class core cast — [Michael] Fassbender, [James] McAvoy, Jennifer, and Nic [Hoult] were coming back for this film. Part of the reason I presumed that was at the end of finishing X-Men: Apocalypse, when it was clear Bryan Singer was not going to direct the next movie, it was the actors that approached me about directing the next of the X-Men movies. Jen said she wouldn’t come back for another movie unless I directed it. So, I had a lot of support from them." That is because Singer has previously been accused of sexually assaulting underage boys. Hence, with him out of the way and Kinberg stepping in, Lawrence defined the filming process as "fun with no chaos."

