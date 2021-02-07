While filming a new Netflix original film in Massachusetts last week, Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured on set. According to reports, the actress was hurt on set in Brockton, MA when a piece of shattered glass hit her eye while filming an explosion scene Thursday night (Feb 4).



Rich Fury/Getty Images

A source told the newspaper's Page Six column, "An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters. It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter - but it injured her." JLaw was inside a restaurant when a window was supposed to explode as part of a scene.

Photos moments before she sustained the injury show the 30-year-old starlet working on a scene with Timothée Chalamet, who was also present during the explosion. Sources told local Massachusetts media station WCBV 5 that the actress will be okay and production is set to continue in Brockton Friday.

The film in question is called "Don't Look Up," and is a political satire starring other A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, and Tyler Perry. It is expected to be released later this year. The movie is written and directed by Adam McKay, who also wrote "The Big Short" and "Ant-Man." A synopsis of the plot for the film says it's about a pair of astronomers who are trying to warn everyone of their impending doom via an incoming meteorite.

