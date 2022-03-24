They were once seen as an unlikely match made in heaven, but the romance between Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiancé David Otunga has been long over. The pair met back in the mid-2000s and in 2008, after dating for less than a year, Hudson and Otunga were engaged. The following year, they welcomed their son, but the couple hadn't figured out the perfect time to exchange vows.

Ten years after Otunga proposed, the pair decided to end their relationship. What followed was a highly publicized legal battle over spousal and child support as Otunga reportedly wanted his American Idol album ex to fork over cash.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

The ongoing of their personal lives have remained relatively private in recent years, but according to TMZ, Otunga is looking to relieve himself of old memories. The WWE wrestling Harvard grad and former I Love New York reality star is reportedly auctioning off the 5-carat engagement ring he had custom-made by Neil Lane.

At the time of purchase, the ring was reportedly valued at $45K. Hudson was said to have returned the ring following the failed engagement and TMZ has reported that Otunga has partnered with IDoNowIDont.com to sell the expensive piece of jewelry. "We're told David plans to give a portion of the proceeds to a fathers' rights org," they added.

We're not sure how much it will go for, but considering Hudson touted that things around the world for the better part of a decade, it may have value to a collector of celebrity goods.

