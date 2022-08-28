Jennifer Hudson is proving, once again, that she really is a dream girl.

Earlier this summer, the renowned vocalist was awarded her first Tony award for her work as a producer on Best Musical winner, Broadway's A Strange Loop, officially earning her coveted EGOT status after having already brought home the other three accolades.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While she's had the bragging rights for a while now, on Friday (August 26), the American Idol alum revealed via Instagram that her fourth and final statue had finally arrived in the mail.

"Look what arrived [y'all]!!! @thetonyawards @strangeloopbway," the 40-year-old captioned her upload, posing by her piano in a purple ribbed dress, Tony in hand and her other trophies sitting beside her.

The actress also celebrated with a song, sharing a video of her performing old Broadway favourites from the past few years. "In honour of my Tony, I had to take a trip down memory lane, revisiting some of my favourite Broadway songs I've performed throughout my career – all the way back to Big River at @marriotttheatre when I was 19!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

As Page Six reports, Hudson took home her first prestigious award at the 2007 Oscars when she was celebrated for her work as Best Supporting Actress in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

Shortly after, she earned a Grammy for her eponymous 2008 album which took home Best R&B Album at the 2009 ceremony, and in 2021, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for her work as a producer on the animated short Baba Yaga.

Hudson is now the 17th person in history to achieve EGOT status, and not to mention the youngest woman of colour at that. The first woman of colour was Whoopi Goldberg, who completed her round-up in 2002.





Congrats, Jennifer Hudson!

