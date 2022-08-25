Earlier today, a video emerged of Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Petty of rape, recanting her story and detailing the court case. She explained that she attempted to get the charges dropped right as Petty was being sentenced but her attempts failed.





While Nicki hasn't said anything, per se, she liked a tweet that suggested Petty was innocent. Fans got #JusticeForThePettys to trend following the video but it appears that there are sources questioning the validity of the leaked video. Jason Lee, who has butted heads with Nicki and the Barbz on several occasions, wound up getting roped into the whole debacle, beginning with Cardi B's explosive back-and-forth on Twitter. Lee revealed that he's been in contact with Jennifer Hough's lawyer to land an exclusive interview discussing the recently revealed footage. Her lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, shared a response via text message, which Lee shared a screenshot of.

"The video clips online are old heavily edited clips between Jennifer and Black. Nicki's team should post the entire conversation and not just snippets. We are not worried! In fact the Queens DA is in the process of compiling over 200 pages of documents stemming from the 1994/5 rap hearing and conviction which we will use in our civil case against Kenneth," Blackburn wrote.

In another statement issued to Radar Online, he echoed a similar sentiment.

"This heavily edited video conversation with Jennifer and Black (the same man that threatened her life on IG live) does not deserve a comment. Ask that rapist to explain the transcript from his plea hearing where he admitted to attempting to rape Jennifer with a knife at his grandmother's house," Blackburn said.

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the case.

