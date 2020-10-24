Jennifer Aniston warned her fans against voting for Kanye West in the 2020 Presidential Election, on her Instagram, Friday. Instead, the actress is advocating to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," Aniston a photo of herself at a ballot drop-off location. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science ... too many people have died," Aniston continued, referring to Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic."

Aniston continued, citing environmental issues, LGBTQ+ rights and more as reasons she is voting for Biden: "Your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).

"PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible," Aniston's post concluded.

The election will be held on November 3rd and West has been successful in getting on the ballot in 11 states, including Minnesota.

