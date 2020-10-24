If you've ever seen an episode of Friends, you already know that famed actress Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about being funny. That's why she made sure to let her millions of followers on Instagram know that it's no laughing matter to even think about electing Kanye West as the next President of the United States.



Image: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

After writing a longwinded caption on a photo of her dropping off a mail-in ballot — she voted Democrat for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — Aniston ended her note with a firm diss against Yeezy's campaign dreams. "It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it," she wrote, ending her rant by adding, "Please be responsible." Famous friends like fellow A-list actress Julia Roberts, The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon and supermodel Naomi Campbell each gave their signs of approval with fist emojis, hearts in patriotic colors and words of thanks for speaking up for something positive at a time when our nation needs everyone to use their public platforms for change.

So far there's been no sign of a rebuttal from 'Ye as of yet, but that could literally change in the coming days, minutes, hours or seconds if we're being honest — it's Kanye we're talking about! Even though we're almost sure this beef won't turn into bars, it would be pretty hilarious to see Yeezy giving that smoke to one of America's most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Can this election get any more insane?!

Check out Jennifer Aniston's politically-driven shot against Kanye West via Instagram below, and make sure you go out and vote on Election Day (November 3) or request an absentee mail-in ballot now to make sure your voice is heard on how America operates for the next four years: