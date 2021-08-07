One's decision as to whether or not they decide to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is personal, but as variants of the virus continue to spread, several companies and government institutions are requiring their employees to receive the shot. The vaccine debate has been an ongoing conversation for the better part of a year, and while we all would like the end of the pandemic to arrive sooner than later, there seems to be a long journey ahead before ridding ourselves of COVID.

U.S. citizens from coast-to-coast have been implementing personal guidelines and rules for their homes and workspaces, including Jennifer Aniston who recently shared that she cut off friends who refused to get vaccinated. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," the Friends icon told InStyle in a recent interview.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston continued. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Anti-vaxxers stormed social media to bash Aniston for her comments and one person asked why she was so concerned if she was vaccinated. "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," Aniston answered. "I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves." Do you agree with Aniston?

