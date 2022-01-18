The search to uncover Jenna Jameson's medical mystery continues. Last week, we shared a report about the Playboy model, who recently revealed that she had suddenly lost her ability to walk.

After seeking medical attention, doctors initially determined that the 47-year-old had Guillain-Barré syndrome – a "rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images

As Page Six reports, Jameson's partner, Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, has been updating her followers about the former porn star's condition frequently, and most recently, he confirmed that she was misdiagnosed.

"Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome," he captioned a video that was uploaded to @jennacantlose on Instagram earlier today, January 18th.

Bitton continued, "after five rounds of IVIG," which is a therapy treatment for patients suffering from antibody deficiencies, "[doctors] ruled it out. She [is] still in the hospital with ongoing neurological tests. Thanks for all the prayers, please keep on praying. Thank you so much. God bless!"





Previously, the father of Jameson's daughter revealed that she had been throwing up for weeks, and was eventually hospitalized in Hawaii after not being able to carry her own body weight.

"Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can’t walk can’t stand up and she doesn’t get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins," he told fans on January 12th. "After they suspected that it’s Guillain-Barré syndrome now they [are] having [to] run more tests cuz they are not sure."





Check back in with HNHH later for further updates on Jenna Jameson's mysterious medical emergency.

[Via]