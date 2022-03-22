Jenna Jameson has been keeping the public informed about her recent health issues, hoping she may be able to find some answers.

The former adult actress took to her Instagram story to clarify that she is "able to move" her legs and is not "paralyzed," although she is unable to stand completely on her own. She revealed she's been using a walker to help gain some mobility in her legs after being able to step away from the wheelchair she was confined to last month.

"I am walking around with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back," she said. "This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

She let her fans know that she is feeling better as her legs are "coming back to life," although there is "a lot of pain" in her legs. "They feel like nerves are reconnecting," she continues.

She went on to explain that the issue seems to stem from her left femoral nerve which is affecting "the strength" in her legs. Doctors came to this conclusion after ruling out that the former actress had Guillain-Barré syndrome, known as a "rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

