Jenevieve Shows Off Her "Midnight Charm" With A Vibrant New Single

Although she only has four official tracks uploaded to DSPs, Jenevieve has proved that she is a rising artist that listeners should be checking for. Thanks to previously released singles such as "Baby Powder" and "Medallion," the bubbling Los Angeles-based artist recently earned a spot on our 6 New Artists You Should Hear editorial earlier this spring.

Now, a month after dropping her third single "Eternal," Jenevieve is back with a bright new track, titled "Midnight Charm."

In contrast to her previous offerings — which featured a more spacey and laid back take on contemporary R&B— Jenevieve's latest single is a more upbeat and pop-leaning effort from the 22-year-old singer and songwriter, and it also comes accompanied by a fun music video that shows the rising artist dancing and having a great time with a love interest on a golf course.

"Midnight Charm" sounds tailor-made for the summer, so check out the music video for Jenevieve's latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Celestial vibes

This is what it's like when doves take flight in the bright black sky

Your heart is like the north star, there to guide me

When the world lets me down, you don't take it so lightly

Don't know much, I'm impulsive and always 'bout it

So so deaf, I remember how love sounded