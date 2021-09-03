Jenevieve Makes Her Debut With "Division"

We've had our eye on Jenevieve for a minute, and now the buzzing singer has quickly, and officially, released her debut effort. The project, titled Division, showcases the singer's unique lens through which she creates r'n'b; it's all purple and pink-ish in hue; as we seemingly get to view the world through her own rose-coloured glasses. There's a hint of glitter to the music, a retro and dreamy vibe that permeates the entire project.

Division is a solo effort, there are no features to be found, as Jenevieve introduces us to her groovy, sometimes bubblegum-esque approach to r'n'b. The 12-song effort includes a few previously-heard records, such as "Medallion," the album opener and Jenevieve's break-out single. "Midnight Charm," "Eternal," and "Resume" were also released in the lead-up to Division.

Let us know if you're a fan of Jenevieve's new release.

Division Tracklist

1. Medallion

2. Nxwhere

3. Eternal

4. Midnight Charm

5. Blameless

6. No Sympathy

7. Baby Powder

8. Résumé

9. Mellow Eyes

10. Division

11. Exit Wounds

12. Crybaby