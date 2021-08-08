mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jenevieve Delivers A Sensual New Ballad On "Résumé"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2021 16:46
34 Views
00
0
Image via JenevieveImage via Jenevieve
Image via Jenevieve

Résumé
Jenevieve

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jenevieve shows off the power of her voice on new single "Résumé."


Jenevieve has been showcasing enormous potential as of late with a string of dope r&b singles, including the song "Baby Powder" which dropped last year. The 22-year-old singer has the potential to blow up in a big way, and with each new release, she is able to attract new fans who are excited about what she might produce over the coming months and even years. On Friday, Jenevieve dropped her latest effort "Résumé" and it has already become a big hit amongst her fanbase.

The song has a very apparent summer vibe that is filled with gorgeous r&b stylings that will immediately impress fans of the genre. As for the singing, Jenevieve soars over the production while singing about heartbreak and all of the residual feelings that can come with it. Overall, it's yet another amazing effort from an artist who will surely break through into the mainstream, in due time.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna talk to you, but there's no more to say
I try to hide it, but it follows every day
No matter what I do, I'm on your résumé
I'm on your résumé

Jenevieve
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  34
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jenevieve resume new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jenevieve Delivers A Sensual New Ballad On "Résumé"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject