The last couple of months have been an absolute mess for Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans. Arguably the biggest name to have come out of the MTV franchise, Evans lost temporary custody of her three children after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog. Videos have surfaced of their living situation, which is quite abusive, so it made sense for the kids to be taken away from Evans and Eason. After weeks of traveling back and forth to the courthouse though, they've finally picked up a major win because two of their kids, two-year-old Ensley and four-year-old Kaiser, will be returned to them.



During a hearing in court yesterday, a judge ruled that Jenelle Evans be granted full custody of two of her kids. Kaiser was previously with his father Nathan Griffith, but as of 10 AM this morning he is back with his mom. The youngest of Jenelle's children, nine-month-old Jace, is still with Evans' mother Barbara. Jenelle has not yet been granted custody of him.

This is seriously perfect timing because, with Independence Day being celebrated today, Eason and Evans will have a long weekend to spend with the children. Hopefully, they don't get caught up in any muddy situations like this again.



