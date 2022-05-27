Jelly & Pi'erre Bourne Team Up For "Wolf Of Peachtree 2" Album Featuring Juicy J

Pi'erre Bourne is known for producing hits from everyone from 21 Savage and Young Thug to Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty, but on top of the huge household names, he also has a great working relationship with other artists, such as Jelly, with whom he put together Wolf of Peachtree 2 with.

Big Jelly spits over production by Pi'erre on all 12 tracks, with the sole feature coming from Juicy J on "Bubble Gum," which arrived as a single along with the recording artist's announcement of his project's arrival today (May 27).





"I linked up with Juicy J for the first time in December so that was cool meeting him," the Wolf himself said of the North Memphis native, who also worked as an engineer on his album. "Me and Pi’erre love Juicy, Project Pat, and the whole Memphis wave they did. We pulled up, met Juicy — cool guy, real humble guy."

Stream Wolf of Peachtree 2 on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your top three favourite tracks are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Motion

2. Bubble Gum (feat. Juicy J)

3. 8 O Clock

4. Twin

5. WYA

6. This Aint That

7. In And Out

8. Mumble Jumble

9. Ice Cream

10. Dead Presidents

11. Pop Out

12. Member

