JELEEL! Is Back With More Real Raw Energy On "STONE COLD!"

JELEEL! has been blowing up as of late, and for good reason. He mostly came up through TikTok where fans were introduced to his incredible energy and mindblowing physique. JELEEL! has been performing at a ton of festivals, including Rolling Loud Miami where the crowd couldn't help but go wild during his set.

Now, JELEEL! is back with a new song called "STONE COLD!" which, yet again, features his energetic ways. Throughout the song, JELEEL! demonstrates just how powerful his voice is. On top of this, the artist delivers bars referencing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, while also flexing just how strong he is. It's a strong statement from JELEEL! that will have fans buzzing.

Let us know what you think of JELEEL!'s latest effort, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, I just pulled up in the hummer

Watch out when I hit that stunner

Black and green, that's my color

And I got a lot of freaks for the summer