JELEEL! Changes Up His Sound On "CLUBHOUSE!" With Mike Dimes

If you aren't on TikTok, then it is likely you're not too familiar with JELEEL! right now. The man is an energy machine and his TikToks have allowed him to build a sizable fanbase that always shows out for him during festivals. His songs are filled with energetic flows and when you look at his physique, you realize that JELEEL! is built to perform, and he certainly lets that be known. With the summer just a couple of days away, JELEEL! came through for his supporters with a new Mike Dimes collaboration called "CLUBHOUSE!"

Typically, JELEEL! can be heard using a plethora of autotune all while offering up some pop-punk, rock vibes. With this track, JELEEL! changes things up as his flow is a bit more laid back and menacing. Instrumentally, this song has loud and abrasive 808s that will certainly fill your ears. As for Mike Dimes, he comes through with an impressive verse on the track, and while JELEEL! is an unlikely collab for Dimes, the two are a great duo.

Let us know how you feel about this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

One big room full of bad bitches

I'ma call that clubhouse (Yeah)

Nah, nah, I'ma call that runtshouse

Baby fat with the ass and the buns out