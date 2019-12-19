It's weird times we're living in, man. In 2019, we've seen a lot of f*ck sh*t go down -- Jussie Smollett's fake kidnapping to 6ix9ine taking the stand, ratting, and getting sentenced to 24 months in prison with 13 months going towards time served. Another major story was this whole Jeffrey Epstein thing and the child sex trafficking ring he was running.



Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images

Epstein was found dead in his cellmate in August which sparked theories and suspicion surrounding the apparent suicide especially since the disgraced financier was on suicide watch following his first attempt. Things are now weirder. According to TMZ, footage from his first suicide attempt has gone missing. Prosecutors stated in court that they weren't able to find the tape from his first suicide attempt on July 23rd. They didn't provide an explanation for the footage vanishing except for that it's just missing now.

This could present a problem for ex-cop and Epstein's cellmate Nick Tartaglione. Tartaglione was accused of attacking Epstein the night of the first suicide attempt but he asked for the footage to be preserved a few days later in order to keep his name clean. He said that he was trying to save Epstein while Epstein said that Tartaglione attacked him.

It's unclear what will happen but this case is getting even stranger with time. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.