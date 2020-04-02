The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Mason Disick, has been establishing his social media presence through a series of live-streams in recent weeks. The Calabasas kid was told by his parents that he was not allowed to have an Instagram account, but that didn't change much for him as he still surfaced for a shady new live-stream where he called out make-up mogul Jeffree Star, one of his aunt Kylie Jenner's major competitors, for being "spoiled."

Laughing with somebody during the stream, Mason said that the artist/beauty personality was "spoiled AF" and that brought Jeffree Star to reply on Twitter.



"I had $500 in my bank account six years ago," wrote Star in a since-deleted post, proving that he's not as spoiled as the Kardashian-Jenner family may believe. "Maybe he's confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!"

Some people have been critical of Star for opening his mouth about this issue. At the end of the day, Mason Disick is ten-years-old and doesn't know better. He has only been exposed to what his family has told him, and the limited things he's likely seen on the internet.

