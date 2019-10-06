Jeff Hardy a.k.a Brother Nero was recently arrested in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, the professional wrestler and WWE star was arrested on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30 p.m. in Moore County, North Carolina. According to law enforcement, he was arrested for driving while impaired and for driving with a revoked license. The outlet reports that Hardy's BAC level was . 25, three times the legal limit.

It was back in July that Hardy was arrested for a similar charge for public intoxication while at a South Carolina hotel. In March of last year, the troubled wrestling pro was arrested in North Carolina for driving under the influence with a.25 BAC level.

Since news o hs arrest arrived, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy took to Twitter to speak out about the situation, noting that he was not in control of his brother's actions.

"Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy, I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can," he penned in a tweet. "Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions."

Similarly, WWE released a statement that simply stated that Jeff Hardy is in control of his own actions. It is the same statement that they have reiterated with each of his run-ins with the law.