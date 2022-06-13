AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy has found himself in trouble with the law as according to TMZ, he was arrested on Monday morning in Volusia County, Florida. The wrestler was stopped for suspicious dangerous driving and eventually, he was arrested and charged with drinking under the influence. In addition to these charges, he also got hit with misdemeanor violating restrictions placed on driver's license, as well as misdemeanor driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

As the police told TMZ, Hardy was driving erratically and it alarmed quite a few other drivers as the police received at least four calls about Hardy's behavior. He was weaving in and out of lanes all while driving slowly. When he was tested for alcohol, he got a reading of .294 which is much higher than the legal limit of .08.

Hardy has been very honest about his issues with substance abuse. Back in 2018, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and the following year, he was arrested for the very same thing. As TMZ noted, Hardy was going to fight against his brother this week. Now, it doesn't seem like that will be possible although nothing has been confirmed.

