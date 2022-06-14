Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida on Monday morning as he was reported for dangerous driving. When police showed up, they realized that he was heavily intoxicated and even issued a blood alcohol level of .294 which is much higher than the legal limit of .08.

This is not the first time that Hardy has been arrested for driving under the influence. He was hit with the same arrest back in 2018 while residing in North Carolina. Just a year later, he got hit with another DWI which prompted him to admit that he had a substance abuse problem and needed help.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In new footage obtained by TMZ, the 911 stop can be seen down below. It was clearly a harrowing situation as Hardy had three guns pulled on him. At first, he refused to get out of his car and the police seemed a bit disturbed by what was happening, which eventually led to the guns being drawn. It did not take long for Hardy to then get out of the vehicle and admit to being intoxicated. In fact, the wrestler says he was taking Fireball shots before driving.

This afternoon, Hardy will appear in court where his case will get examined. From there, it is all in the law's hands. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this story.

[Via]