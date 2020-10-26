Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia criticized Cam Newton for his poor performance Sunday, calling him out for the way he dresses in particular. Garcia’s comments received polarizing responses.

"You get yanked in the second half, there's nothing good going your way," Garcia, said on NBC Sports' San Francisco 49ers postgame show. "So why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers: Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can."

Newton recorded 15 passes for just 98 yards and a 39.7 quarterback rating. He was benched for Jarrett Stidham before the game ended.

Garcia's co-host noted that NFL legend Joe Namath wore extravagant outfits to games, to which Garcia responded, "When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and go out and do it, wear whatever the hell you want. But right now I’m not buying it.”

The comments didn’t go over smoothly with everyone. “Someone sounds like a herb,” Bomani Jones said in response on Twitter. “BREAKING: washed old white quarterback says you have to win the game to dress how you want…,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I wasn’t good enough,” Newton said after the performance. “In no way, shape, or form did I put this team in a position to compete. That’s inexcusable. This is the National Football League where a lot is put on the quarterback, and I have to deliver. I haven’t done that. Quite frankly, it’s evident.”

