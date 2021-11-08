It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio is considered something of a “ladies man” in Hollywood and beyond, but he won’t be able to keep up his antics for long if Jeff Bezos has his way. Over the weekend The Great Gatsby actor began trending across the internet after a video of him chatting up the billionaire’s new girlfriend started making rounds.

In the clip, DiCaprio can be seen chumming it up with Lauren Sanchez, who gazes up at him with a loving look in her eyes. Standing right next to her, with her hand in his is Bezos, who also looks up at the actor, but far less lovingly. The moment happened at the star-studded LACMA Art + Film Gala, and has earned plenty of laughs from viewers.

Earlier today, November 8th, the 57-year-old entrepreneur decided to poke fun at the video and his famous friend. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio,” the New Mexico native captioned his tweet, which also includes a photo of him hanging out in nature, behind a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff fatal drop.” Clearly the look in Sanchez’s eyes struck some fear in Bezos’ heart, even if he played it off in the moment.

The replies are full of hilarious comments from Twitter users, some of whom meme’d photos of DiCaprio from some of his most iconic roles, including Rick Dalton in Quentin Taratino’s Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood. “Leo when his Amazon account stops working,” one person wrote above a photo of the LA-born star holding a beer and pointing ahead with a concerned look on his face. “I can’t believe this site is free,” another reply reads.

Check out more of the comedic responses to Jeff Bezos’ tweet below.

[Via]