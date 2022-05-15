Tokyo Toni and Summer Walker aren't the only ones in the midst of a social media back-and-forth right now. As TMZ reports, Jeff Bezos shared some not-so-subtle shots aimed at Joe Biden and his administration – particularly on POTUS' recent sentiments regarding inflation.

"You want to bring down inflation?" the 79-year-old tweeted on May 13th. "Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share." Of course, it wasn't long before Bezos – best known for his exuberant amounts of wealth – entered the chat.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

"The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet," the former Amazon CEO wrote earlier this weekend, referring to the government task force that's been put together in hopes of combatting fake news. "Or maybe they need to form a new Non-Sequitur Board instead."

According to Bezos, "Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

On Sunday, May 15th, the 58-year-old was speaking his mind online again, chiming in on a random Twitter user's comment about Biden falsely taking credit for the national deficit. "This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we're not doing pandemic aid anymore," they wrote.

"And federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress or the Biden administration didn't do anything to lower the deficit." Bezos quote tweeted them, "In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves."

He also confirmed that "Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent," adding, "Misdirection doesn't help the country."

What are your thoughts on Jeff Bezos' shots aimed at Joe Biden? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more news updates.

[Via]