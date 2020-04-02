Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world and has a net worth of over $100 billion. While not all of that money comes in the form of liquid assets, there is no denying that he has the money to end world hunger ten times over. Okay, sure, that's definitely not an exaggeration and it certainly isn't one man's responsibility to take on such a lofty goal, although by now you probably get the point.

With the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the United States, there are now numerous families who don't know where their next meal is going to come from. Millions of people have lost their jobs and we could very well be in for an economic depression. Jeff Bezos is looking to help aid this crisis and today, he announced that he was donating $100 million to Feeding America which helps provide food to those in need.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As Bezos noted in a statement, Feeding America typically receives donations from restaurants but now, those establishments are closed. Bezos says his contribution will help relieve this stress for the foreseeable future.

Needless to say, it's good to see someone putting their massive wealth to good use. While $100 million won't solve everything, it will certainly help during what will prove to be some incredibly hard months.

