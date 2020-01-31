Multi-billionaire and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just made even more billions—$13.5 billion, to be exact, and it only took him 15 minutes. Bloomberg reports that Bezos's major money gain occurred on Thursday after Amazon's shares surged around 12% to $2,100 during after-hours trading in New York. This has Bezos current net worth sitting at around $129 billion, the bulk of which he has earned from owning roughly 12% of Amazon’s outstanding stock. The surge also added over $90 billion to Amazon’s market value, creeping above the $1 trillion mark.

This recent rise in revenue officially puts Bezos above Microsoft found Bill Gates as the wealthiest person in the world. Bezos and Gates have been alternating as owner of this title over the past year or so. Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who owns approximately 4% of the company, has also moved up on the scale of the most wealthy. She currently sits at number 24 on the list of the richest people in the world a $37.1 billion fortune.

This news about Bezos' fortune comes soon after the police reported that Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, had leaked his nude photos to her brother, Michael Sanchez, in 2018. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Michael Sanchez was the culprit who sold these photos to the National Enquirer for $200,000. Bezos revealed in February of 2019 that the National Enquirer was threatening him with the photos.The billionaire publicized the tabloid's emails to him and exposed them for blackmail and extortion.