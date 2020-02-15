Jeff Bezos is dipping into his billions by dropping $165 million USD on a mansion in L.A., the highest amount ever paid for a property in the city of angels. This sale beats the previous record held by a $150 million home in Bel-Air. The Amazon founder, whose net worth is currently sitting at a solid $131.9 billion USD, is really living up to his title as The Richest Person In The World with the purchase of this Beverly Hills residence. Despite its enormous price tag, Bezos' splurge only racks up to an eighth of a percent of his net worth. As The Verge points out, this is equivalent to a person earning $60,000 USD a year spending only $75 USD on a house.

According to Architectural Digest, the nine acre property includes a 13,600 square-foot mansion, as well as several garages equipped with their very own gas pumps, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a nine-hole golf course. It was built by one of the co-founders of Warner Brothers, Jack L. Warner, in the 1930s, and was sold to Bezos by its most recent owner, David Geffen, a Hollywood business magnate. Geffen originally purchased the piece of real estate for an estimated $47.5 million in 1990, a national record at the time.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images