Jeezy Shares Surprise Single "1 Time"

He's been making moves on the entrepreneurial front, but it looks like Jeezy is stepping back into the rap arena one last time. In the Spring of 2018, the Atlanta-raised rapper hinted on social media that his next album would be his last. "As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night," he wrote. "Now class is coming to a end. It's time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 -#TrustYaProcess."

In the meantime, Jeezy and Boston George dropped off their collaborative project Boston George & Diego back in January, and in March, Master P shared he may have a joint record with Jeezy in the works. Just in time for the summer heat, Jeezy returns with his new single "1 Time," a track that's rumored to be from his forthcoming Thug Motivation 104. On the single, the rap veteran holds tight to his southern roots while steering clear of the trap wave to showcase his lyrical skills topped off with a catchy hook. Check it out and let us know what you think.

