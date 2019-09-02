After a week on the market, Jeezy’s new album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman has officially debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart this week. According to HitsDoubleDaily, the album managed to move a total of 49,983 units in its first week, with 22,112 of that number being pure album sales. In comparison, Jeezy’s last album, Pressure, debuted at number six with 72,000 units in 2017, making this quite a drop off in sales.

Ahead of Jeezy this week were Taylor Swift, who took home the crown for most album sales with Lover (885K) & Brockhampton, who’s Ginger release moved 77,122 units good for the #2 spot. Young Thug, who’s So Much Fun album has been out for two weeks, managed to beat out Jeezy for the third spot on the chart this week, moving an impressive 75,690 albums.

TM104, which features guest appearances from Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and John Legend, is available now on any streaming platform. Or you can Listen to it here on HNHH if you haven't done so already.

[Via]