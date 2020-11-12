Jeezy has done so much in the rap game, and especially for Def Jam, that it's only right that he returns to the label in a big new executive role.

This week, the Atlanta legend revealed the release date for his long-awaited album The Recession 2, which will be released as part of his brand new record deal with Def Jam. In addition to his ongoing status as an artist with the label, he's also stepped up in a major way, signing on as Def Jam's new Senior Advisor for A&R and Artist Development.

He will be reporting to the interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston.

"It's an honor to return to the label I've called home for 15 years, not only as an artist but as an executive," said Jeezy about the new deal. "I spent most of my career learning from trial and error. I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation."

Jeff Harleston also issued a statement on the addition of Jeezy to his team, saying: "Jeezy is so meaningful to Def Jam; it's legacy, it's past, present and future. Jeezy has always impressed me with his talent, his tenacity, his instincts, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his leadership. I'm a huge believer in trusting, supporting, and enfranchising artists and bringing them into the process. But of course, Jeezy is so much more than an artist. He is family."



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Congratulations to Jeezy, both for his new deal and for signing on as an executive!

The rapper is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming album, as well as his Verzuz battle against T.I. next week.

