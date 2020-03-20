What hasn't Jeezy done in his lifetime? The trapper turned rapper has been a quintessential figure in hip-hop for nearly 20 years. A pioneer in trap music who really got it from the mud and became a bonafide businessman and entrepreneur. In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he got in-depth about his life and career, the relationships he's developed, as well as the criticism he's faced over the years from people who've said he hasn't put anyone on.

"A lot of people I tried to put on or I wanted to see win, that ain't what they wanted," Jeezy said."It cost me a lot, it cost me friendships. That shit can get to you bro." He went onto explain that many people that were on his first project eventually made it. "I've tried to put people on, but everybody that was a part of my first project, they on," he continued. "You know DJ Drama, he might beg to differ but that Gangsta Grillz wasn't in the hood like that until Young was on that thing. Trap Or Die was monumental."

Jeezy's recent interview with Charlamagne comes a week after it was announced he was hitting the road with Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Boosie Badazz, and more. However, with the recent string of tour postponements and cancellations, it would be surprising if it still went on as planned.