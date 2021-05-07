Relationships between artists aren't just about shouting out someone on social media and hoping for a collaboration one day. The Rap industry is often criticized as being violent or filled with unnecessary beefs, but it also has is a longstanding reputation for forging some real-life friendships that have lasted decades. Often, artists help one another behind the scenes without recognition or praise, and Jeezy claims that's exactly what happened to him when he wasn't doing his best.

The newlywed recently sat down with the Best Advice podcast on Spotify and shared a story involving Snoop Dogg and E-40. He recalled being at a video shoot years ago with the two California Rap icons in Los Angeles after getting released from jail. Jeezy said he had been "locked up in L.A. for some things that happened in the Bay" Area.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"My mind was gone," said Jeezy. "I was upset, I wanted revenge, and I wasn't focused. My whole equilibrium was thrown off. I was really on some—it was crazy. I remember sitting down and they both sat down and looked at me and they just kinda like, side-eyed me... [They say], ‘You know what? You know what’s the difference between you and Pac?’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa.' I'm like, okay."

"They just went on to say, ‘Yo, listen. [Tupac] never stopped what he was about. He never let up on his people. He never...' And it was like ‘You, better get out here and do what you’re supposed to be doing, because these people believe you and they riding with you, and you ain’t moving right. And we telling you that.' I’m sitting with E-40 and Snoop Dogg and I’m like, 'Damn. I'm gettin' G-checked by the big homies!'”

After laughing at the memory, Jeezy added that at the time, he didn't have the full understanding that his actions, as well as his talents, were being seen and followed by his fans. "You can be doing things in your mind, but your actions show who you are."

Listen to Jeezy's Best Advice episode below to catch a few gems and gain insight on various topics including karma, forgiveness, holding grudges, and more.