Atlanta rapper Jeezy maybe closing his Thug Motivation chapter with the release of his latest effort, TM1041: The Legend of The Snowman, but he was reportedly still haunted by a court case involving his 2011 mixtape, The Real Is Back. According to Bossip, in 2015, brothers Edaz and Edward Redden filed a lawsuit against Jeezy accusing him stealing their song to make his hit "I Ball, I Stunt" featuring Scrilla. They say that they passed along their demo to Jeezy and claim that he copied their lyrics verbatim.

"I was like, 'I know that’s not our song,'" Edward toldFox2Now News. "After I heard it word for word, I said, 'This dude got our song.'" Edaz added, "He took it word for word. The whole title, he put a comma where we put a comma at. He took the whole title of the song, he took the hook, everything."



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jeezy reportedly never formally responded to the case, so in turn, a default judgment was made against him. The rapper was ordered to pay over $112K, but Bossip states that he never did. Four years later, Edaz returned back to court and sued Jeezy once again for not forking over the money owed. This time, however, Jeezy didn't let a judge make a decision and reportedly quietly settled.

The Real Is Back was Jeezy's 10th mixtape hosted by DJ Drama that entertained features from artists including Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Freddie Gibbs, and Yo Gotti. It's gone on to become a certified gold project.