Following the tragic news of Nicki Minaj's dad being fatally struck in a hit-and-run, today it was revealed that yet another parent of a Hip-Hop legend has passed away.

Jeezy, who has been pretty active following his return from retirement last year, revealed in a touching Instagram post that his mother, his self-described "Super Hero," has sadly passed away. In 2019, Jeezy mentioned that his mother was battling illness during an interview with The Breakfast Club, but her cause of death has not yet been revealed. Without sharing the date that she passed or any other specifics regarding her death, Jeezy penned a heartfelt post dedicated to his mother.

"You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid," he said, starting his statement. "Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances. My Super Hero."

He continued, saying, "One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged. I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us."

"I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face..." he said towards the end of his statement, before ultimately concluding with, "I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA."

Our thoughts are with Jeezy and his family.

