Jeezy Joins DJ Drama In "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"

The ATL vets are back with a new single for the streets.

DJ Drama and Jeezy are reunited and it feels so good.

The hip hop vets have joined forces once again for their latest single, "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya," and released the Atlanta inspired visuals on Friday (Sep 2). The Snowman and Mr. Thanksgiving created a subculture of hip hop that quickly bursts its way into the mainstream. Their iconic Trap or Die Gangsta Grillz mixtape was the blueprint for many underground artists to aspire to in the early 2000's.

Drama teased the upcoming visuals for his 1.1 million Instagram followers earlier this week, writing, "I AINT GON HOLD YA. BIG SNO X MR. THANKSGIVING. WE BACK AT IT. WE THE ORIGINATORS!" Being an originator, the famous producer has worked with some of the biggest artists today before they were stars. He recently revealed that he almost got Drake and Gucci Mane to do a joint mixtape together, but it never fell through. "I put 'em on the phone and they talked about doing a tape together," he shared. "So there's like three records."

Check out DJ Drama & Jeezy "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya" above.