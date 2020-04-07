Things are looking up for Jeezy. The hard-nosed rapper has been hustling for years and, while the grind is certainly still alive, he is prepared to settle down a touch. It was announced that the 42-year-old star had proposed to The Real host Jeannie Mai, planning a romantic quarantine date night and bringing a Vietnamese feast to their home.

It's not only the rapper's personal life that is striving. His music career is also still pretty major. Although the release of his new project Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision wasn't critically received as he had hoped, it was much easier to push the collection of music into the world because, as revealed in a new interview with Ebro Darden for Rap Life on Apple Music, Jeezy is now an independent artist.



"I love that now you can be innovative and go about this in a different way because you don't need to take the same path you used to take," said Jeezy about his new journey as an independent artist.

As it pertains to his favorite thing about working without a major label, Jeezy says that the ability to do whatever he pleases is what enticed him to go this route. "The freedom and being able to move without a lot of politics...I'm able to feed my fans without overthinking the process of it," he added.

Watch the video interview below. Congratulations to Jeezy on all of his life's success!