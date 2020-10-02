Jeezy Is "Back" With Yo Gotti-Featured New Single

Jeezy? Irrelevant? Never... The rapper has returned to let the world know that, no matter how hard they try to forget about him, he will always be one of the most legendary artists to come up out of Atlanta and, even in 2020, he's still making hits.

While he's regularly making headlines these days because of his relationship with Jeannie Mai, The Snowman can also flip that switch and return with some heat when we need it. He started teasing a potential sequel to The Recession a few weeks ago and, while we're still waiting for a release date, this new record with Yo Gotti could be kicking the ordeal off.

Announcing his new single, which is exclusively available on SoundCloud and Audiomack right now, Jeezy urged his fans to comment a snowman emoji on his socials for him to upload this one on socials.

This return is very much welcome, and the addition of Yo Gotti makes it even greater. Two legends meet up here. It's a must-listen.

Flood his comments if you want to stream this one!

Quotable Lyrics:

Blowing money fast, yeah, I lived to tell the tale

They said that I'm irrelevant, it ain't no way in hell